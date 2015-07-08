Below are the Union County arrests for 03-12-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mack, Alan Philip
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2021
|Court Case
|202101455
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 3) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance Sch Iv Cs (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Mack, Alan Philip (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 3) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance Sch Iv Cs (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2021 16:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Lowery, Jermaine Calvin
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2021
|Court Case
|202101686
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 3) Poss Cs Prison/Jail Premises (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Lowery, Jermaine Calvin (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 3) Poss Cs Prison/jail Premises (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 700-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2021 16:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Dees, E C
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply
|Arrest Date
|03-12-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (C), at 3700-BLK Lanes Creek Rd, Marshville, NC, between 00:00, 3/11/2021 and 09:14, 3/12/2021. Reported: 09:14, 3/12/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Blythe, D T
|Name
|Simmons, Kenneth Tyrone
|Arrest Date
|03-12-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Simmons, Kenneth Tyrone (B /M/57) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 200-BLK Edenshire Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 3/3/2021 and 11:02, 3/12/2021. Reported: 11:02, 3/12/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Brett, L A
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|03-12-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (U /U/NN) VICTIM of Counterfeiting Coin (C), at 2100-BLK Austin Chaney Rd, Wingate, NC, between 11:37, 3/11/2021 and 11:38, 3/12/2021. Reported: 11:38, 3/12/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R