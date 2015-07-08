Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-13-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PERKINS, MARK JEREL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/10/1995
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-13 00:19:00
|Court Case
|5902021207935
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SURGEON, EBONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/20/1995
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-13 08:57:00
|Court Case
|5902021206676
|Charge Description
|IDENTITY THEFT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ROSALES-GONZALEZ, BRAULIO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/23/1987
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-13 00:47:00
|Court Case
|5902021207936
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, DERRICK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/7/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-13 09:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021207968
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BROWN, JEREMY ANTERIO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/10/1989
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-13 01:08:00
|Court Case
|5902021207938
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, JANICE DENISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/3/1973
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-13 10:26:00
|Court Case
|5902021207473
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|2000.00