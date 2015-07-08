Description

Wineglass, Marshall J (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Opn Cnt/cons Alc Psg Area (M), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), 4) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), 5) Aggressive Driving (M), 6) Speeding (M), 7) Unsafe Passing Rr Or Intersect (M), 8) No Operators License (M), 9) Hit & Run Leave Scene Prop Dam (M), 10) Drive Wrong Way On Dual Lane (M), 11) Fail To Wear Seat Belt (M), and 12) Unsafe Tires (M), at Us 601 White Store Rd, NC, on 3/13/2021 17:41.