Below are the Union County arrests for 03-13-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Dollhoff, Diana Michele
|Arrest Date
|03/13/2021
|Court Case
|202101697
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Dollhoff, Diana Michele (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5400-BLK Old Waxhaw Monroe Rd/doster Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 3/13/2021 00:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Harris, Tyson Eric
|Arrest Date
|03/13/2021
|Court Case
|202101698
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Harris, Tyson Eric (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2300-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/13/2021 05:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Bryant, Dolores Lakima
|Arrest Date
|03/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Bryant, Dolores Lakima (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Monroe, NC, on 3/13/2021 17:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J
|Name
|Wineglass, Marshall J
|Arrest Date
|03/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Poss Opn Cnt/Cons Alc Psg Area (M), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), 4) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M), 5) Aggressive Driving (M), 6) Speeding (M), 7) Unsafe Passing Rr Or Intersect (M), 8) No Operators License (M), 9) Hit & Run Leave Scene Prop Dam (M), 10) Drive Wrong Way On Dual Lane (M), 11) Fail To Wear Seat Belt (M), And 12) Unsafe Tires (M),
|Description
|Wineglass, Marshall J (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Opn Cnt/cons Alc Psg Area (M), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), 4) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), 5) Aggressive Driving (M), 6) Speeding (M), 7) Unsafe Passing Rr Or Intersect (M), 8) No Operators License (M), 9) Hit & Run Leave Scene Prop Dam (M), 10) Drive Wrong Way On Dual Lane (M), 11) Fail To Wear Seat Belt (M), and 12) Unsafe Tires (M), at Us 601 White Store Rd, NC, on 3/13/2021 17:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J
|Name
|Walker, Caleb Alwxander
|Arrest Date
|03/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Walker, Caleb Alwxander (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/13/2021 20:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Norwood, Charles Franklin
|Arrest Date
|03/13/2021
|Court Case
|202101721
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Norwood, Charles Franklin (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 7000-BLK Old Waxhaw Monroe Rd/john Craig Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/13/2021 21:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E