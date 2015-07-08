Below are the Union County arrests for 03-13-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Dollhoff, Diana Michele
Arrest Date 03/13/2021
Court Case 202101697
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Dollhoff, Diana Michele (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5400-BLK Old Waxhaw Monroe Rd/doster Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 3/13/2021 00:24.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Harris, Tyson Eric
Arrest Date 03/13/2021
Court Case 202101698
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Harris, Tyson Eric (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2300-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/13/2021 05:51.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Bryant, Dolores Lakima
Arrest Date 03/13/2021
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Bryant, Dolores Lakima (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Monroe, NC, on 3/13/2021 17:05.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J

Name Wineglass, Marshall J
Arrest Date 03/13/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Poss Opn Cnt/Cons Alc Psg Area (M), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), 4) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M), 5) Aggressive Driving (M), 6) Speeding (M), 7) Unsafe Passing Rr Or Intersect (M), 8) No Operators License (M), 9) Hit & Run Leave Scene Prop Dam (M), 10) Drive Wrong Way On Dual Lane (M), 11) Fail To Wear Seat Belt (M), And 12) Unsafe Tires (M),
Description Wineglass, Marshall J (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Opn Cnt/cons Alc Psg Area (M), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), 4) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), 5) Aggressive Driving (M), 6) Speeding (M), 7) Unsafe Passing Rr Or Intersect (M), 8) No Operators License (M), 9) Hit & Run Leave Scene Prop Dam (M), 10) Drive Wrong Way On Dual Lane (M), 11) Fail To Wear Seat Belt (M), and 12) Unsafe Tires (M), at Us 601 White Store Rd, NC, on 3/13/2021 17:41.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J

Name Walker, Caleb Alwxander
Arrest Date 03/13/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Walker, Caleb Alwxander (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/13/2021 20:23.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Norwood, Charles Franklin
Arrest Date 03/13/2021
Court Case 202101721
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Norwood, Charles Franklin (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 7000-BLK Old Waxhaw Monroe Rd/john Craig Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/13/2021 21:37.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E