Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-14-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LEESON, DARNELL DEVIN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/14/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-14 13:30:00
Court Case 5902021208080
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name QUINN, AUNJANEE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/17/1986
Height 5.1
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-14 13:55:00
Court Case 5902021204640
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GARDNER, JASON LAVON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/8/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-14 00:57:00
Court Case 5902021204490
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD THEFT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LITTLE, MAURICE LAMONT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/6/1979
Height 5.10
Weight 265
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-14 15:41:00
Court Case 5902021207975
Charge Description ATTEMPTED COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SALMON, DAVID
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/9/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-14 01:07:00
Court Case 5902021208057
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name AZHDARZADEH, MAJID
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/25/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-14 16:32:00
Court Case 5902021208084
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount