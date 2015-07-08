Below are the Union County arrests for 03-14-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Vicencio, Rafael Botello
|Arrest Date
|03-14-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Vicencio, Rafael Botello (H /M/27) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Nc 84/wesley Woods Rd, Monroe, on 3/14/2021 3:42:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, F R
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|03-14-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (U /U/00) VICTIM of Found Property (C), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 01:23, 3/14/2021. Reported: 03:45, 3/14/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Longino, Jose
|Arrest Date
|03-14-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Longino, Jose (W /M/24) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1100-BLK Sand Dollar Ct, Monroe, NC, between 03:30, 3/14/2021 and 05:22, 3/14/2021. Reported: 05:22, 3/14/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Pwisd Of Marijuana
|Arrest Date
|03-14-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Pwisd Of Marijuana (C), at 2500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 08:36, 3/14/2021 and 08:37, 3/14/2021. Reported: 08:37, 3/14/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|03-14-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 12:44, 3/14/2021 and 12:45, 3/14/2021. Reported: 12:45, 3/14/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B
|Name
|Manus, Betsy Yow
|Arrest Date
|03-14-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Manus, Betsy Yow (W /F/74) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 1800-BLK Austin Chaney Rd, Wingate, NC, between 00:00, 3/14/2021 and 14:49, 3/14/2021. Reported: 14:49, 3/14/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T