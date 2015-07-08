Below are the Union County arrests for 03-14-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Vicencio, Rafael Botello
Arrest Date 03-14-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Vicencio, Rafael Botello (H /M/27) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Nc 84/wesley Woods Rd, Monroe, on 3/14/2021 3:42:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Evans, F R

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 03-14-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (U /U/00) VICTIM of Found Property (C), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 01:23, 3/14/2021. Reported: 03:45, 3/14/2021.
Arresting Officer  

Name Longino, Jose
Arrest Date 03-14-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Longino, Jose (W /M/24) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1100-BLK Sand Dollar Ct, Monroe, NC, between 03:30, 3/14/2021 and 05:22, 3/14/2021. Reported: 05:22, 3/14/2021.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Society VICTIM of Pwisd Of Marijuana
Arrest Date 03-14-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Pwisd Of Marijuana (C), at 2500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 08:36, 3/14/2021 and 08:37, 3/14/2021. Reported: 08:37, 3/14/2021.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 03-14-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 12:44, 3/14/2021 and 12:45, 3/14/2021. Reported: 12:45, 3/14/2021.
Arresting Officer Barrett, D B

Name Manus, Betsy Yow
Arrest Date 03-14-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Manus, Betsy Yow (W /F/74) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 1800-BLK Austin Chaney Rd, Wingate, NC, between 00:00, 3/14/2021 and 14:49, 3/14/2021. Reported: 14:49, 3/14/2021.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T