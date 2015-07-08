Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-15-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CLARK, JAREEMA SHARAE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/8/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-15 02:16:00
|Court Case
|5902021208132
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|200000.00
|Name
|GREENHILL, ALFONZA HARDY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/14/1984
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-15 09:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021208147
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|250000.00
|Name
|MCCLASKEY, NOAH JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/9/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-15 03:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021208134
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WRIGHT, DUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/22/1980
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-15 11:51:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|VANPOPERING, BRENDAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/20/1987
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-15 04:22:00
|Court Case
|5902021206505
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ADAMS, BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|2/19/1986
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-15 12:59:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount