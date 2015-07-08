Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-15-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CLARK, JAREEMA SHARAE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/8/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-15 02:16:00
Court Case 5902021208132
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 200000.00

Name GREENHILL, ALFONZA HARDY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/14/1984
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-15 09:20:00
Court Case 5902021208147
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 250000.00

Name MCCLASKEY, NOAH JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/9/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-15 03:30:00
Court Case 5902021208134
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WRIGHT, DUSTIN
Arrest Type
DOB 2/22/1980
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-15 11:51:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name VANPOPERING, BRENDAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/20/1987
Height 6.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-15 04:22:00
Court Case 5902021206505
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ADAMS, BRANDON
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 2/19/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-15 12:59:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount