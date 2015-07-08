Below are the Union County arrests for 03-15-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Brewer, Antwone Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Brewer, Antwone Dwayne (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, FL, on 3/15/2021 05:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Lofton, Charles Scott
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Civil Contempt (M),
|Description
|Lofton, Charles Scott (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Civil Contempt (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2021 16:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Orlando, D C
|Name
|Cooper, Leslie Anne
|Arrest Date
|03-15-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cooper, Leslie Anne (W /F/39) Cited on Charge of Cancl/revok/susp Certif/tag, at Nc 200/old Camden Rd., Monroe, on 3/15/2021 1:20:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Cooper, Leslie Anne
|Arrest Date
|03-15-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cooper, Leslie Anne (W /F/39) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at Nc 200/old Camden Rd., Monroe, on 3/15/2021 1:21:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Reed, Brian James
|Arrest Date
|03-15-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Reed, Brian James (W /M/47) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 14600 Us 74/unionville-indian Trail R, Indian Trail, on 3/15/2021 11:25:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Leach, M R
|Name
|Pinnacle Homes VICTIM of Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site
|Arrest Date
|03-15-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Pinnacle Homes VICTIM of Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (C), at 4700-BLK Stack Rd, Monroe, NC, between 14:23, 3/14/2021 and 09:52, 3/15/2021. Reported: 09:52, 3/15/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J