Below are the Union County arrests for 03-15-2021.

Name Brewer, Antwone Dwayne
Arrest Date 03/15/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Brewer, Antwone Dwayne (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, FL, on 3/15/2021 05:51.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Lofton, Charles Scott
Arrest Date 03/15/2021
Court Case
Charge Civil Contempt (M),
Description Lofton, Charles Scott (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Civil Contempt (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2021 16:20.
Arresting Officer Orlando, D C

Name Cooper, Leslie Anne
Arrest Date 03-15-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Cooper, Leslie Anne (W /F/39) Cited on Charge of Cancl/revok/susp Certif/tag, at Nc 200/old Camden Rd., Monroe, on 3/15/2021 1:20:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Love, J

Name Cooper, Leslie Anne
Arrest Date 03-15-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Cooper, Leslie Anne (W /F/39) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at Nc 200/old Camden Rd., Monroe, on 3/15/2021 1:21:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Love, J

Name Reed, Brian James
Arrest Date 03-15-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Reed, Brian James (W /M/47) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 14600 Us 74/unionville-indian Trail R, Indian Trail, on 3/15/2021 11:25:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Leach, M R

Name Pinnacle Homes VICTIM of Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site
Arrest Date 03-15-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Pinnacle Homes VICTIM of Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (C), at 4700-BLK Stack Rd, Monroe, NC, between 14:23, 3/14/2021 and 09:52, 3/15/2021. Reported: 09:52, 3/15/2021.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J