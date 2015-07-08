Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-16-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MONTGOMERY, ANTONIO MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/1/1993
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-16 00:10:00
|Court Case
|5902021207728
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|BUCKETT, COOLIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/6/1981
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-16 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021207386
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RICCARD, ANTWAINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/25/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-16 17:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021207947
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BASINGER, ANDREW STUART
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/23/1975
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-16 00:08:00
|Court Case
|3502020701953
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GEORGE, CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/15/1979
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|245
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-16 11:40:00
|Court Case
|5902021207653
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCCOY, ALFRED EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/3/1974
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-16 00:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021208212
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount