Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-16-2021 of mecklenburg.

Name MONTGOMERY, ANTONIO MAURICE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/1/1993
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-16 00:10:00
Court Case 5902021207728
Charge Description ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name BUCKETT, COOLIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/6/1981
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-16 11:30:00
Court Case 5902021207386
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name RICCARD, ANTWAINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/25/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-16 17:45:00
Court Case 5902021207947
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name BASINGER, ANDREW STUART
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/23/1975
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-16 00:08:00
Court Case 3502020701953
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GEORGE, CHARLES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/15/1979
Height 5.10
Weight 245
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-16 11:40:00
Court Case 5902021207653
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MCCOY, ALFRED EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/3/1974
Height 5.6
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-16 00:45:00
Court Case 5902021208212
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount