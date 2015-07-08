Description

Long, Kristina Michelle (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Identity Theft (F), and 5) Obtain Cs By Fraud/forgery (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2021 14:17.