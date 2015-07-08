Below are the Union County arrests for 03-16-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Foster, Nathan Daniel
|Arrest Date
|03-16-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Foster, Nathan Daniel (W /M/35) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 300-BLK Azteca Dr, Stallings, NC, between 00:00, 3/13/2021 and 15:22, 3/16/2021. Reported: 15:22, 3/16/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Long, Kristina Michelle
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2021
|Court Case
|202100530
|Charge
|1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Identity Theft (F), And 5) Obtain Cs By Fraud/Forgery (F),
|Description
|Long, Kristina Michelle (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Identity Theft (F), and 5) Obtain Cs By Fraud/forgery (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2021 14:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Whitaker, James Crawford
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Pre Signed Waiver (F),
|Description
|Whitaker, James Crawford (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Pre Signed Waiver (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 3/16/2021 14:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Coe, Jeremy
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Coe, Jeremy (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2021 17:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Gray, Noah Lucas
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Gray, Noah Lucas (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2021 18:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Pritchett, Maci Blake
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Pritchett, Maci Blake (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3200-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2021 21:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T