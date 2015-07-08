Below are the Union County arrests for 03-16-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Foster, Nathan Daniel
Arrest Date 03-16-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Foster, Nathan Daniel (W /M/35) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 300-BLK Azteca Dr, Stallings, NC, between 00:00, 3/13/2021 and 15:22, 3/16/2021. Reported: 15:22, 3/16/2021.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Long, Kristina Michelle
Arrest Date 03/16/2021
Court Case 202100530
Charge 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Identity Theft (F), And 5) Obtain Cs By Fraud/Forgery (F),
Description Long, Kristina Michelle (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Identity Theft (F), and 5) Obtain Cs By Fraud/forgery (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2021 14:17.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Whitaker, James Crawford
Arrest Date 03/16/2021
Court Case
Charge Pre Signed Waiver (F),
Description Whitaker, James Crawford (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Pre Signed Waiver (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 3/16/2021 14:44.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Coe, Jeremy
Arrest Date 03/16/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Coe, Jeremy (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2021 17:27.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Gray, Noah Lucas
Arrest Date 03/16/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Gray, Noah Lucas (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2021 18:49.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Pritchett, Maci Blake
Arrest Date 03/16/2021
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Pritchett, Maci Blake (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3200-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2021 21:15.
Arresting Officer Eklund, B T