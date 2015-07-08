Below are the Union County arrests for 03-17-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gray, Noah Lucas
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2021
|Court Case
|202101798
|Charge
|1) Injury To Personal Property (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Gray, Noah Lucas (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2021 11:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Lowery, Ramarcus Donta
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Lowery, Ramarcus Donta (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2021 11:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Burns, Umar Adullah
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Hold For Marshalls (F),
|Description
|Burns, Umar Adullah (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Hold For Marshalls (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Road, Monroen, NC, on 3/17/2021 14:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Cuthberson, Larry Roger
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Habitual Felons (F),
|Description
|Cuthberson, Larry Roger (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Habitual Felons (F), at 7800-BLK Idlewild Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/17/2021 14:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Long, Kristina Michelle
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2021
|Court Case
|202100530
|Charge
|Identity Theft (F),
|Description
|Long, Kristina Michelle (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Identity Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2021 15:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Cuthbertson, Larry Rogers
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Habitual Larcney (F),
|Description
|Cuthbertson, Larry Rogers (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Habitual Larcney (F), at 7800-BLK 7802 Idlewild Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/17/2021 16:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K