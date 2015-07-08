Below are the Union County arrests for 03-17-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gray, Noah Lucas
Arrest Date 03/17/2021
Court Case 202101798
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Gray, Noah Lucas (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2021 11:51.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Lowery, Ramarcus Donta
Arrest Date 03/17/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Lowery, Ramarcus Donta (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2021 11:53.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Burns, Umar Adullah
Arrest Date 03/17/2021
Court Case
Charge Hold For Marshalls (F),
Description Burns, Umar Adullah (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Hold For Marshalls (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Road, Monroen, NC, on 3/17/2021 14:13.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Cuthberson, Larry Roger
Arrest Date 03/17/2021
Court Case
Charge Habitual Felons (F),
Description Cuthberson, Larry Roger (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Habitual Felons (F), at 7800-BLK Idlewild Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/17/2021 14:27.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Long, Kristina Michelle
Arrest Date 03/17/2021
Court Case 202100530
Charge Identity Theft (F),
Description Long, Kristina Michelle (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Identity Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2021 15:34.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Cuthbertson, Larry Rogers
Arrest Date 03/17/2021
Court Case
Charge Habitual Larcney (F),
Description Cuthbertson, Larry Rogers (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Habitual Larcney (F), at 7800-BLK 7802 Idlewild Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/17/2021 16:04.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K