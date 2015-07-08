Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-18-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BROADWAY, GINA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/2/1969
Height 5.6
Weight 178
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-18 00:05:00
Court Case 5902021208435
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name EVERHART, KADARRYL ANDREW
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 12/11/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-18 12:28:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name WILSON, BRANDON LEON
Arrest Type
DOB 11/6/1980
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-18 18:07:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DENTON, JAMES MONTGOMERY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/27/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-18 05:15:00
Court Case 5902021208437
Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FARRAR, JIMMY DEE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/7/1966
Height 5.9
Weight 156
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-18 12:52:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name WORTHY, ANTONIO JEROME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/22/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-18 13:27:00
Court Case 5902021208491
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000.00