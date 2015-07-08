Below are the Union County arrests for 03-18-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bracey, Adrienne Treniece
Arrest Date 03/18/2021
Court Case 202002876
Charge Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
Description Bracey, Adrienne Treniece (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 400-BLK North Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2021 12:12.
Arresting Officer Orlando, D C

Name Castillo, Nery Salomon
Arrest Date 03-18-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Castillo, Nery Salomon (W /M/55) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 2199 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd/forest Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2021 7:20:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Bland, Richard Parks
Arrest Date 03-18-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Bland, Richard Parks (W /M/61) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 601/helms Belk Rd, Monroe, on 3/18/2021 2:51:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Strain, Derrell Ra`shan
Arrest Date 03-18-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Strain, Derrell Ra`shan (B /M/25) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control, at 999 Mcintyre Rd/windsong Way, Wingate, NC, on 3/18/2021 3:00:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Dye, J R

Name Dowless, Alison W
Arrest Date 03-18-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Dowless, Alison W (W /F/42) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 4000-BLK Campus Ridge Rd, Stallings, NC, between 11:24, 3/18/2021 and 11:25, 3/18/2021. Reported: 11:25, 3/18/2021.
Arresting Officer Buckingham, D A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Cyberstalking
Arrest Date 03-18-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Cyberstalking (C), at [Address], between 11:37, 3/18/2021 and 11:38, 3/18/2021. Reported: 11:38, 3/18/2021.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J