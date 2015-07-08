Below are the Union County arrests for 03-18-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bracey, Adrienne Treniece
|Arrest Date
|03/18/2021
|Court Case
|202002876
|Charge
|Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
|Description
|Bracey, Adrienne Treniece (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 400-BLK North Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2021 12:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Orlando, D C
|Name
|Castillo, Nery Salomon
|Arrest Date
|03-18-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Castillo, Nery Salomon (W /M/55) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 2199 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd/forest Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2021 7:20:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Bland, Richard Parks
|Arrest Date
|03-18-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bland, Richard Parks (W /M/61) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 601/helms Belk Rd, Monroe, on 3/18/2021 2:51:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Strain, Derrell Ra`shan
|Arrest Date
|03-18-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Strain, Derrell Ra`shan (B /M/25) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control, at 999 Mcintyre Rd/windsong Way, Wingate, NC, on 3/18/2021 3:00:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Dye, J R
|Name
|Dowless, Alison W
|Arrest Date
|03-18-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dowless, Alison W (W /F/42) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 4000-BLK Campus Ridge Rd, Stallings, NC, between 11:24, 3/18/2021 and 11:25, 3/18/2021. Reported: 11:25, 3/18/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Buckingham, D A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Cyberstalking
|Arrest Date
|03-18-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Cyberstalking (C), at [Address], between 11:37, 3/18/2021 and 11:38, 3/18/2021. Reported: 11:38, 3/18/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J