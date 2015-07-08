Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-19-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|OUTEN, TASHAWN TAKEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/5/1994
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-19 01:42:00
|Court Case
|5902021208560
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TATE, FRANCESCA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/19/1990
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-19 11:34:00
|Court Case
|5902021208486
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|TYDINGS, SHELBY EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/14/1961
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-19 10:47:00
|Court Case
|5902021208611
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RAYE, ALEXANDER CLAYTON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/12/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-19 01:59:00
|Court Case
|5902021208561
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ANTONUCCI, CHARLES MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/21/1962
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-19 12:36:00
|Court Case
|5902020207698
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|WILDS, LASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/15/1999
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-19 14:06:00
|Court Case
|5902021208604
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|2500.00