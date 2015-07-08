Below are the Union County arrests for 03-19-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Woodard, Regina Elaine
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Improper Use Of Traffic Lane (M),
|Description
|Woodard, Regina Elaine (B /F/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Improper Use Of Traffic Lane (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/19/2021 00:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Driggers, John Michael
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F-Poss Sch Iv Cs,M-Probation Vi (F),
|Description
|Driggers, John Michael (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (f-poss Sch Iv Cs,m-probation Vi (F), at 800-BLK E 4th Street, Charlotte, NC, on 3/19/2021 02:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hults, J T
|Name
|Dennis, William Jerritt
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Dennis, William Jerritt (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 800-BLK E 4th Street, Charlotte, NC, on 3/19/2021 02:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hults, J T
|Name
|Deason, Susan Denise
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Felony Probation Violation) (F) And 2) Felony Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Deason, Susan Denise (W /F/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (felony Probation Violation) (F) and 2) Felony Probation Violation (F), at 800-BLK E 4th Street, Charlotte, NC, on 3/19/2021 02:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hults, J T
|Name
|Scianna, David Allen
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Simple Poss Sch Vi,Pmp,90-96 Revi (M),
|Description
|Scianna, David Allen (W /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (simple Poss Sch Vi,pmp,90-96 Revi (M), at 100-BLK Corban Ave Se, Concord, NC, on 3/19/2021 02:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Self, J B
|Name
|Hailey, Adrian Lanier
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
|Description
|Hailey, Adrian Lanier (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 200-BLK Harlem Heights Rd, Wadesboro, NC, on 3/19/2021 04:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, J M