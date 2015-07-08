Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-20-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BIDDY, DASIA CAMISHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/29/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-20 12:53:00
|Court Case
|5902021208690
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROGERIO, JOSE MARCO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/30/1965
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-20 13:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021208689
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROBERTSON, XAVIERA PAULINE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/25/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-20 14:43:00
|Court Case
|4802020711266
|Charge Description
|RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CORPENING, TYQUARIOUS DYHEEM-KALWUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/23/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-20 00:06:00
|Court Case
|5902021208651
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SELBY, DEON JARROD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/12/1979
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-20 14:18:00
|Court Case
|5902021208691
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GERIN, MICHAEL THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/3/1974
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-20 01:21:00
|Court Case
|5902021208658
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00