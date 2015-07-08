Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-20-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BIDDY, DASIA CAMISHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/29/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-20 12:53:00
Court Case 5902021208690
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name ROGERIO, JOSE MARCO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/30/1965
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-20 13:15:00
Court Case 5902021208689
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ROBERTSON, XAVIERA PAULINE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/25/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-20 14:43:00
Court Case 4802020711266
Charge Description RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CORPENING, TYQUARIOUS DYHEEM-KALWUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/23/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-20 00:06:00
Court Case 5902021208651
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SELBY, DEON JARROD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/12/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-20 14:18:00
Court Case 5902021208691
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GERIN, MICHAEL THOMAS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/3/1974
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-20 01:21:00
Court Case 5902021208658
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00