Below are the Union County arrests for 03-20-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hickman, John Matthew
|Arrest Date
|03/20/2021
|Court Case
|202101868
|Charge
|1) Injuring Fixtures Of Utility Companies/Fel (F), 2) Fail To Report Accident (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Hickman, John Matthew (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injuring Fixtures Of Utility Companies/fel (F), 2) Fail To Report Accident (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 200-BLK Black Creek Church Rd, Mount Croghan, SC, on 3/20/2021 00:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Kevern, Matthew James
|Arrest Date
|03/20/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Kevern, Matthew James (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4400-BLK Atkinson Way, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2021 00:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Rucker, R D
|Name
|Richardson, Justin Lamar
|Arrest Date
|03/20/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Richardson, Justin Lamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Assault And Battery (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2021 15:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Melton, Bri`teya Tajour
|Arrest Date
|03-20-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Melton, Bri`teya Tajour (B /F/21) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Us 74/stafford St, Monroe, on 3/20/2021 1:48:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Morris, D W
|Name
|Perez, Osiel Otero
|Arrest Date
|03-20-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Perez, Osiel Otero (H /M/40) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at 100 Matthews Indian Trail Rd/n Indian Trail, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/20/2021 8:38:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Stitt, D T
|Name
|Perez, Osiel Otero
|Arrest Date
|03-20-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Perez, Osiel Otero (H /M/40) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 100 Matthews Indian Trail Rd/n Indian Trail, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/20/2021 8:43:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Stitt, D T