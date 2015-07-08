Below are the Union County arrests for 03-20-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hickman, John Matthew
Arrest Date 03/20/2021
Court Case 202101868
Charge 1) Injuring Fixtures Of Utility Companies/Fel (F), 2) Fail To Report Accident (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Hickman, John Matthew (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injuring Fixtures Of Utility Companies/fel (F), 2) Fail To Report Accident (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 200-BLK Black Creek Church Rd, Mount Croghan, SC, on 3/20/2021 00:25.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Kevern, Matthew James
Arrest Date 03/20/2021
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Kevern, Matthew James (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4400-BLK Atkinson Way, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2021 00:54.
Arresting Officer Rucker, R D

Name Richardson, Justin Lamar
Arrest Date 03/20/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Assault And Battery (M),
Description Richardson, Justin Lamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Assault And Battery (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2021 15:31.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Melton, Bri`teya Tajour
Arrest Date 03-20-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Melton, Bri`teya Tajour (B /F/21) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Us 74/stafford St, Monroe, on 3/20/2021 1:48:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Morris, D W

Name Perez, Osiel Otero
Arrest Date 03-20-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Perez, Osiel Otero (H /M/40) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at 100 Matthews Indian Trail Rd/n Indian Trail, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/20/2021 8:38:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Stitt, D T

Name Perez, Osiel Otero
Arrest Date 03-20-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Perez, Osiel Otero (H /M/40) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 100 Matthews Indian Trail Rd/n Indian Trail, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/20/2021 8:43:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Stitt, D T