Name BROWN, DAVONTE SHYKEIM
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/5/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-21 07:46:00
Court Case 5902021208784
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name EICHLER, STEVEN DENNIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/26/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-21 17:29:00
Court Case 5902021206724
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name TATE, FRANCESCA SAVOY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/19/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-21 10:41:00
Court Case 5902021208679
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WOODSON, KIANA RENEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/15/1999
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-21 17:30:00
Court Case 8902021050884
Charge Description DISCLOSE PRIVATE IMAGES/ADULT
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name WILFONG, ALBONY TYRICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/28/1996
Height 6.3
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-21 10:58:00
Court Case 5902021208580
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name EVANS, TAWANA MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/24/1982
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-21 00:29:00
Court Case 5902021208748
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount