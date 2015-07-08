Below are the Union County arrests for 03-21-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ross, Aaron Elijah
|Arrest Date
|03/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|First Degree Burglary, F (F),
|Description
|Ross, Aaron Elijah (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of First Degree Burglary, F (F), at 4000-BLK New Town Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/21/2021 06:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Grant, B N
|Name
|Kevern, Matthew James
|Arrest Date
|03/21/2021
|Court Case
|202101899
|Charge
|Assault Leo/Inflic Injury (F),
|Description
|Kevern, Matthew James (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault Leo/inflic Injury (F), at 4400-BLK Atkinson Way, Monroe, NC, on 3/21/2021 18:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Hargett, Nathan Perry
|Arrest Date
|03/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Hargett, Nathan Perry (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/21/2021 19:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A
|Name
|Kisiah, Brandon Michael
|Arrest Date
|03/21/2021
|Court Case
|202101902
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Kisiah, Brandon Michael (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3700-BLK White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/21/2021 21:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Combes, Robert Scott
|Arrest Date
|03-21-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Combes, Robert Scott (W /M/43) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 2403 Bonterra Blvd/back Stretch Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/21/2021 1:47:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Stitt, D T