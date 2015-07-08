Below are the Union County arrests for 03-21-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ross, Aaron Elijah
Arrest Date 03/21/2021
Court Case
Charge First Degree Burglary, F (F),
Description Ross, Aaron Elijah (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of First Degree Burglary, F (F), at 4000-BLK New Town Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/21/2021 06:34.
Arresting Officer Grant, B N

Name Kevern, Matthew James
Arrest Date 03/21/2021
Court Case 202101899
Charge Assault Leo/Inflic Injury (F),
Description Kevern, Matthew James (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault Leo/inflic Injury (F), at 4400-BLK Atkinson Way, Monroe, NC, on 3/21/2021 18:37.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Hargett, Nathan Perry
Arrest Date 03/21/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Hargett, Nathan Perry (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/21/2021 19:03.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A

Name Kisiah, Brandon Michael
Arrest Date 03/21/2021
Court Case 202101902
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Kisiah, Brandon Michael (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3700-BLK White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/21/2021 21:17.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Combes, Robert Scott
Arrest Date 03-21-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Combes, Robert Scott (W /M/43) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 2403 Bonterra Blvd/back Stretch Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/21/2021 1:47:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Stitt, D T