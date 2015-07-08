Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-22-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FELKER, CODY BRANDON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/10/1994
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-22 08:01:00
Court Case 5902021208855
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount

Name FARRAR, GEORGE EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/9/1968
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-22 14:19:00
Court Case 5902021208884
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WOMACK, JALEN TERRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/8/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-22 08:54:00
Court Case 5902021207829
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name FERGUSON, MACIO LAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/28/1992
Height 6.2
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-22 12:45:00
Court Case 5902021208014
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name GREGORY, RANDALL KANARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/2/1997
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-22 09:40:00
Court Case 5902021202149
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name LEDFORD, AUSTIN BRIGGS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/19/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-22 15:30:00
Court Case 5902021203977
Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
Bond Amount