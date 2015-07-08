Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-22-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FELKER, CODY BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/10/1994
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-22 08:01:00
|Court Case
|5902021208855
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FARRAR, GEORGE EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/9/1968
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-22 14:19:00
|Court Case
|5902021208884
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WOMACK, JALEN TERRELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/8/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-22 08:54:00
|Court Case
|5902021207829
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FERGUSON, MACIO LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/28/1992
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-22 12:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021208014
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|GREGORY, RANDALL KANARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/2/1997
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-22 09:40:00
|Court Case
|5902021202149
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|LEDFORD, AUSTIN BRIGGS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/19/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-22 15:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021203977
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
|Bond Amount