Below are the Union County arrests for 03-22-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Stewart, Jennifer Lynn
|Arrest Date
|03-22-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Stewart, Jennifer Lynn (W /F/48) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 900-BLK Lanier Lane, Monroe, NC, between 22:30, 3/21/2021 and 14:15, 3/22/2021. Reported: 14:15, 3/22/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallimore, B M
|Name
|Morrison, Robert Chad
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Morrison, Robert Chad (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2021 09:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Allen, Willie Eugene
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Allen, Willie Eugene (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 4300-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2021 15:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Allen, Willie Eugene
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Extradition/Fugitive Warrant (Sc), M (M),
|Description
|Allen, Willie Eugene (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Extradition/fugitive Warrant (sc), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2021 16:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Card, Dennis Jerry
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2021
|Court Case
|202101927
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Card, Dennis Jerry (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4000-BLK Shadowbrook Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/22/2021 17:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, F R
|Name
|Smith, Phillip Ervin
|Arrest Date
|03/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Common Law Robbery (F) And 2) Fail To Appear 1 Misd (Dwlr Resisting Public Officer) (M),
|Description
|Smith, Phillip Ervin (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F) and 2) Fail To Appear 1 Misd (dwlr Resisting Public Officer) (M), at 400-BLK E Old Highway 74, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2021 20:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A