Below are the Union County arrests for 03-22-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Stewart, Jennifer Lynn
Arrest Date 03-22-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Stewart, Jennifer Lynn (W /F/48) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 900-BLK Lanier Lane, Monroe, NC, between 22:30, 3/21/2021 and 14:15, 3/22/2021. Reported: 14:15, 3/22/2021.
Arresting Officer Gallimore, B M

Name Morrison, Robert Chad
Arrest Date 03/22/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Morrison, Robert Chad (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2021 09:05.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Allen, Willie Eugene
Arrest Date 03/22/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
Description Allen, Willie Eugene (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 4300-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2021 15:07.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Allen, Willie Eugene
Arrest Date 03/22/2021
Court Case
Charge Extradition/Fugitive Warrant (Sc), M (M),
Description Allen, Willie Eugene (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Extradition/fugitive Warrant (sc), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2021 16:48.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Card, Dennis Jerry
Arrest Date 03/22/2021
Court Case 202101927
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Card, Dennis Jerry (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4000-BLK Shadowbrook Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/22/2021 17:21.
Arresting Officer Evans, F R

Name Smith, Phillip Ervin
Arrest Date 03/22/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Common Law Robbery (F) And 2) Fail To Appear 1 Misd (Dwlr Resisting Public Officer) (M),
Description Smith, Phillip Ervin (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F) and 2) Fail To Appear 1 Misd (dwlr Resisting Public Officer) (M), at 400-BLK E Old Highway 74, Monroe, NC, on 3/22/2021 20:18.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A