Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-23-2021 of mecklenburg.

Name ELLIOTT, KENNETH RAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/21/1971
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-23 00:50:00
Court Case 5902021208232
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JONES, SABIAN XAVIER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/9/2002
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-23 10:15:00
Court Case 5902021208951
Charge Description RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
Bond Amount

Name HUDSON, LYNETTE MARIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/11/1968
Height 5.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-23 17:00:00
Court Case 5902021208511
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name DENNIS, LAFAYETTE GHADHADYEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/9/1986
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-23 00:06:00
Court Case 5902021208915
Charge Description CITY/TOWN VIOLATION (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LAWES, NATHASHA
Arrest Type
DOB 12/19/1988
Height 5.5
Weight 149
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-23 12:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, DESZMOND MONTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/21/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-23 16:32:00
Court Case 5902021001703
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00