Brown, Da`sean Michael (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Leo/inflic Injury (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 4) Communicating Threats (M), 5) Injury To Personal Property (M), 6) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 7) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched I (F), and 8) Felony Charge (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 3/24/2021 13:39.