Below are the Union County arrests for 03-25-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Williams, Calvin Fabian
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Obtain Property False Pretense (F) And 2) Identity Theft (F),
|Description
|Williams, Calvin Fabian (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtain Property False Pretense (F) and 2) Identity Theft (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2021 16:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Pone, Trevelle Deshaun
|Arrest Date
|03-25-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Pone, Trevelle Deshaun (B /M/31) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74/boyte St, Monroe, on 3/25/2021 12:18:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Morris, D W
|Name
|Braunius, Thomas William
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Injury To Personal Property) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Cummunicating Threats) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Communicating Threats) (M),
|Description
|Braunius, Thomas William (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (injury To Personal Property) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (cummunicating Threats) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(communicating Threats) (M), at 4300-BLK Mccain Mill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/25/2021 03:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Morris, D W
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Awdw W/ Knife
|Arrest Date
|03-25-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Awdw W/ Knife (C), at [Address], between 01:16, 3/25/2021 and 01:17, 3/25/2021. Reported: 01:17, 3/25/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, D W
|Name
|Boblett, Noah Patrick
|Arrest Date
|03/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Awdw W/ Knife (M),
|Description
|Boblett, Noah Patrick (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Awdw W/ Knife (M), at 4600-BLK Ferguson Cir, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/25/2021 03:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order
|Arrest Date
|03-25-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (C), at [Address], between 08:42, 3/25/2021 and 08:43, 3/25/2021. Reported: 08:43, 3/25/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E