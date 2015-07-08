Below are the Union County arrests for 03-25-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Williams, Calvin Fabian
Arrest Date 03/25/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Obtain Property False Pretense (F) And 2) Identity Theft (F),
Description Williams, Calvin Fabian (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtain Property False Pretense (F) and 2) Identity Theft (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/25/2021 16:02.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S

Name Pone, Trevelle Deshaun
Arrest Date 03-25-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Pone, Trevelle Deshaun (B /M/31) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74/boyte St, Monroe, on 3/25/2021 12:18:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Morris, D W

Name Braunius, Thomas William
Arrest Date 03/25/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Injury To Personal Property) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Cummunicating Threats) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Communicating Threats) (M),
Description Braunius, Thomas William (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (injury To Personal Property) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (cummunicating Threats) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(communicating Threats) (M), at 4300-BLK Mccain Mill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/25/2021 03:26.
Arresting Officer Morris, D W

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Awdw W/ Knife
Arrest Date 03-25-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Awdw W/ Knife (C), at [Address], between 01:16, 3/25/2021 and 01:17, 3/25/2021. Reported: 01:17, 3/25/2021.
Arresting Officer Belk, D W

Name Boblett, Noah Patrick
Arrest Date 03/25/2021
Court Case
Charge Awdw W/ Knife (M),
Description Boblett, Noah Patrick (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Awdw W/ Knife (M), at 4600-BLK Ferguson Cir, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/25/2021 03:27.
Arresting Officer Eklund, B T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order
Arrest Date 03-25-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (C), at [Address], between 08:42, 3/25/2021 and 08:43, 3/25/2021. Reported: 08:43, 3/25/2021.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E