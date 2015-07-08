Below are the Union County arrests for 03-26-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rhoads, Gregory Joseph
|Arrest Date
|03/26/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Rhoads, Gregory Joseph (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/26/2021 15:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Chimienti, J M
|Name
|Hough, David Louis
|Arrest Date
|03-26-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hough, David Louis (B /M/58) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (202102015), at Us 74/e Main St, Marshville, on 3/26/2021 3:02:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Davis, Kim
|Arrest Date
|03-26-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Davis, Kim (W /F/51) Cited on Charge of Passing At Railtroad Grade Or Intersection, at Us 601/nc218, Indian Trail, on 3/26/2021 7:23:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Leach, M R
|Name
|Horne, Iesha Roche
|Arrest Date
|03-26-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Horne, Iesha Roche (B /F/27) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at Us 74/8050 Us 74 Hwy, Marshville, on 3/26/2021 8:32:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D
|Name
|Rintharamy, Anourack
|Arrest Date
|03/26/2021
|Court Case
|202102014
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rintharamy, Anourack (A /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4900-BLK Weddington Rd, Weddington, NC, on 3/26/2021 00:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Juarez, Adriana
|Arrest Date
|03-26-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juarez, Adriana (H /F/34) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at Us 74/elm St, Indian Trail, on 3/26/2021 9:03:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Leach, M R