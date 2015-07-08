Below are the Union County arrests for 03-26-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rhoads, Gregory Joseph
Arrest Date 03/26/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
Description Rhoads, Gregory Joseph (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/26/2021 15:15.
Arresting Officer Chimienti, J M

Name Hough, David Louis
Arrest Date 03-26-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Hough, David Louis (B /M/58) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (202102015), at Us 74/e Main St, Marshville, on 3/26/2021 3:02:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Davis, Kim
Arrest Date 03-26-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Davis, Kim (W /F/51) Cited on Charge of Passing At Railtroad Grade Or Intersection, at Us 601/nc218, Indian Trail, on 3/26/2021 7:23:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Leach, M R

Name Horne, Iesha Roche
Arrest Date 03-26-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Horne, Iesha Roche (B /F/27) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at Us 74/8050 Us 74 Hwy, Marshville, on 3/26/2021 8:32:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Pullin, Z D

Name Rintharamy, Anourack
Arrest Date 03/26/2021
Court Case 202102014
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Rintharamy, Anourack (A /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4900-BLK Weddington Rd, Weddington, NC, on 3/26/2021 00:49.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Juarez, Adriana
Arrest Date 03-26-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Juarez, Adriana (H /F/34) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at Us 74/elm St, Indian Trail, on 3/26/2021 9:03:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Leach, M R