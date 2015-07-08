Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-27-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JIMENEZ, JOSE ISIDRO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/5/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-27 08:38:00
|Court Case
|5902021209463
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GLINSKI, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/19/1985
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-27 10:22:00
|Court Case
|5902021209467
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MCILWAIN, SEAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/22/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-27 00:01:00
|Court Case
|5902021209427
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|STAFFORD, JAMIL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/20/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-27 10:21:00
|Court Case
|5902021206659
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|MARIN, ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/9/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-27 00:35:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|IVERSON, JERRY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/3/1968
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-27 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021209469
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF PROPER FARE
|Bond Amount
|300.00