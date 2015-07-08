Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-27-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JIMENEZ, JOSE ISIDRO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/5/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-27 08:38:00
Court Case 5902021209463
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GLINSKI, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/19/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-27 10:22:00
Court Case 5902021209467
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MCILWAIN, SEAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/22/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-27 00:01:00
Court Case 5902021209427
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name STAFFORD, JAMIL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/20/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-27 10:21:00
Court Case 5902021206659
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MARIN, ALEXANDER
Arrest Type
DOB 12/9/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-27 00:35:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name IVERSON, JERRY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/3/1968
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-03-27 10:00:00
Court Case 5902021209469
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF PROPER FARE
Bond Amount 300.00