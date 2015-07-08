Below are the Union County arrests for 03-27-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Tyson, Darius Tamarquise
|Arrest Date
|03/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Tyson, Darius Tamarquise (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 8100-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2021 13:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Coffey, Johnny Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/27/2021
|Court Case
|202102044
|Charge
|Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Coffey, Johnny Lee (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2021 15:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Kisiah, Brandon Michael
|Arrest Date
|03/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Govt Officer/Employee, M (M),
|Description
|Kisiah, Brandon Michael (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee, M (M), at 1800-BLK Summerlin Dairy Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2021 18:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Kisiah, Brandon Michael
|Arrest Date
|03/27/2021
|Court Case
|202102045
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Kisiah, Brandon Michael (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 1800-BLK Summerlin Dairy Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2021 18:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Robinson, Jaqualyn Daquan
|Arrest Date
|03/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Jaqualyn Daquan (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2021 19:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Hinman, Lisa Dawn
|Arrest Date
|03/27/2021
|Court Case
|202102046
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Hinman, Lisa Dawn (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3600-BLK Alden St, Lake Park, NC, on 3/27/2021 20:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Austin, J F