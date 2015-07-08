Below are the Union County arrests for 03-27-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Tyson, Darius Tamarquise
Arrest Date 03/27/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Tyson, Darius Tamarquise (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 8100-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2021 13:55.
Arresting Officer Lesperance, J D

Name Coffey, Johnny Lee
Arrest Date 03/27/2021
Court Case 202102044
Charge Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Coffey, Johnny Lee (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2021 15:38.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Kisiah, Brandon Michael
Arrest Date 03/27/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault On Govt Officer/Employee, M (M),
Description Kisiah, Brandon Michael (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee, M (M), at 1800-BLK Summerlin Dairy Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2021 18:04.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Kisiah, Brandon Michael
Arrest Date 03/27/2021
Court Case 202102045
Charge 1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Kisiah, Brandon Michael (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 1800-BLK Summerlin Dairy Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2021 18:04.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Robinson, Jaqualyn Daquan
Arrest Date 03/27/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Robinson, Jaqualyn Daquan (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/27/2021 19:58.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Hinman, Lisa Dawn
Arrest Date 03/27/2021
Court Case 202102046
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Hinman, Lisa Dawn (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3600-BLK Alden St, Lake Park, NC, on 3/27/2021 20:27.
Arresting Officer Austin, J F