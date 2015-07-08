Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-28-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MOSCA, ERIK JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/22/1970
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-28 01:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021209528
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RAINEY, TRACY RENITA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/21/1970
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-28 15:46:00
|Court Case
|1202020051007
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GIRON, HERBERT ADRIAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/22/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|243
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-28 00:18:00
|Court Case
|5902021209534
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, CHETARA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/25/1985
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-28 17:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021209560
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|SNYDER, KIRSTEN TAI
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/11/1999
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-28 00:49:00
|Court Case
|5902021209532
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|SANCHEZ-GALVAN, JOSE MANUAL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/3/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-28 17:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021209561
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount