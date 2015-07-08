Below are the Union County arrests for 03-29-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Olds, Willie Ray
|Arrest Date
|03-29-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Olds, Willie Ray (B /M/37) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 1300-BLK Harkey Creek Dr, Monroe, NC, between 03:37, 3/29/2021 and 04:04, 3/29/2021. Reported: 04:04, 3/29/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|03-29-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (U /U/00) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 100-BLK Chaney St/w Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, between 11:40, 3/29/2021 and 11:41, 3/29/2021. Reported: 11:41, 3/29/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Craig, Wesley Aaron
|Arrest Date
|03-29-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Craig, Wesley Aaron (W /M/31) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 100-BLK Sidney Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 03:18, 3/29/2021 and 06:30, 3/29/2021. Reported: 06:30, 3/29/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Union County VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
|Arrest Date
|03-29-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Union County VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, between 12:40, 3/29/2021 and 12:41, 3/29/2021. Reported: 12:47, 3/29/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Rucker, R D
|Name
|Farrell, Scott Douglas
|Arrest Date
|03-29-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Farrell, Scott Douglas (W /M/58) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 100-BLK Sidney Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 03:18, 3/29/2021 and 07:11, 3/29/2021. Reported: 07:11, 3/29/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Brett, L A
|Name
|Beachum, Jerry Eugene
|Arrest Date
|03-29-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Beachum, Jerry Eugene (W /M/51) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 100-BLK Sidney Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 03:18, 3/29/2021 and 07:15, 3/29/2021. Reported: 07:15, 3/29/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J