Below are the Union County arrests for 03-30-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Knight, Reggie Allen
Arrest Date 03/30/2021
Court Case 202102128
Charge 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 2) Ccw (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 5) No Operators License (M), And 6) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
Description Knight, Reggie Allen (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 2) Ccw (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 5) No Operators License (M), and 6) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 7600-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd/indian Trail Fairview Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 3/30/2021 20:35.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Strangulation
Arrest Date 03-30-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Strangulation (C), at [Address], between 23:30, 3/29/2021 and 00:11, 3/30/2021. Reported: 00:11, 3/30/2021.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 03-30-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 03:01, 3/30/2021 and 03:02, 3/30/2021. Reported: 03:02, 3/30/2021.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
Arrest Date 03-30-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], between 06:58, 3/30/2021 and 06:59, 3/30/2021. Reported: 06:59, 3/30/2021.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Luke, Cody
Arrest Date 03-30-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Luke, Cody (W /M/50) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 4400-BLK Gwen Hartis Ct, Monroe, NC, on 05:02, 3/29/2021. Reported: 09:38, 3/30/2021.
Arresting Officer Montecalvo, R

Name Melton, David Jr.
Arrest Date 03/30/2021
Court Case 202102097
Charge Assault By Strangulation (F),
Description Melton, David Jr. (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Strangulation (F), at 700-BLK Bradberry Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/30/2021 00:58.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J