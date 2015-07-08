Below are the Union County arrests for 03-30-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Knight, Reggie Allen
|Arrest Date
|03/30/2021
|Court Case
|202102128
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 2) Ccw (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 5) No Operators License (M), And 6) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Knight, Reggie Allen (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 2) Ccw (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 5) No Operators License (M), and 6) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 7600-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd/indian Trail Fairview Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 3/30/2021 20:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Strangulation
|Arrest Date
|03-30-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Strangulation (C), at [Address], between 23:30, 3/29/2021 and 00:11, 3/30/2021. Reported: 00:11, 3/30/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|03-30-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 03:01, 3/30/2021 and 03:02, 3/30/2021. Reported: 03:02, 3/30/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
|Arrest Date
|03-30-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], between 06:58, 3/30/2021 and 06:59, 3/30/2021. Reported: 06:59, 3/30/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Luke, Cody
|Arrest Date
|03-30-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Luke, Cody (W /M/50) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 4400-BLK Gwen Hartis Ct, Monroe, NC, on 05:02, 3/29/2021. Reported: 09:38, 3/30/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, R
|Name
|Melton, David Jr.
|Arrest Date
|03/30/2021
|Court Case
|202102097
|Charge
|Assault By Strangulation (F),
|Description
|Melton, David Jr. (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Strangulation (F), at 700-BLK Bradberry Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/30/2021 00:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J