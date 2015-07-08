Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-31-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|STARNES, JUSTIN CODY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/11/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-31 03:23:00
|Court Case
|5902021209824
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|HOLLEY, GABRIEL ALEXANDRIA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/6/2000
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-31 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020217475
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|DIDANI, YLLI
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/25/1977
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-31 18:24:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NGUYEN, TINA LE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/5/1994
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-31 04:17:00
|Court Case
|5902021209829
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MCCALL, ASHLIE NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/22/1988
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-31 10:25:00
|Court Case
|5902021209865
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LIPSCOMB, DEMECHO MONTRELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/9/1981
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-03-31 15:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021206984
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|4000.00