Below are the Union County arrests for 03-31-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lovings, Angela Lee
Arrest Date 03/31/2021
Court Case 202102093
Charge Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Lovings, Angela Lee (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2021 10:52.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Hall, Mabel Earlene
Arrest Date 03/31/2021
Court Case 202102093
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Possession Of Burglar`S Tools (F),
Description Hall, Mabel Earlene (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Possession Of Burglar`s Tools (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2021 11:18.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Grindstaff, Timothy Eugene
Arrest Date 03/31/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr), M (M),
Description Grindstaff, Timothy Eugene (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2021 11:54.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Britt, Judy Funderburk
Arrest Date 03/31/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Britt, Judy Funderburk (W /F/71) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2021 12:13.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Hopkins, Dalton
Arrest Date 03/31/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (B/E Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Hopkins, Dalton (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Writ (b/e Motor Vehicle (F), at 700-BLK East Fourth St, Charlotte, NC, on 3/31/2021 12:49.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Faile, James Richard
Arrest Date 03/31/2021
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment (F),
Description Faile, James Richard (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 1100-BLK Cedar Grove Ln, Rock Hill, SC, on 3/31/2021 14:11.
Arresting Officer Gallimore, B M