Below are the Union County arrests for 03-31-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lovings, Angela Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/31/2021
|Court Case
|202102093
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Lovings, Angela Lee (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2021 10:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Hall, Mabel Earlene
|Arrest Date
|03/31/2021
|Court Case
|202102093
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Possession Of Burglar`S Tools (F),
|Description
|Hall, Mabel Earlene (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Possession Of Burglar`s Tools (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2021 11:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Grindstaff, Timothy Eugene
|Arrest Date
|03/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr), M (M),
|Description
|Grindstaff, Timothy Eugene (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2021 11:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Britt, Judy Funderburk
|Arrest Date
|03/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Britt, Judy Funderburk (W /F/71) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/31/2021 12:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Hopkins, Dalton
|Arrest Date
|03/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (B/E Motor Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Hopkins, Dalton (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Writ (b/e Motor Vehicle (F), at 700-BLK East Fourth St, Charlotte, NC, on 3/31/2021 12:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Faile, James Richard
|Arrest Date
|03/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment (F),
|Description
|Faile, James Richard (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 1100-BLK Cedar Grove Ln, Rock Hill, SC, on 3/31/2021 14:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallimore, B M