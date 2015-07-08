Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-01-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SPEARMAN, EZRA RASHUN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/20/2002
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-01 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021209951
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|SELF, SHATAJA RORIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/11/2003
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-01 10:14:00
|Court Case
|5902021207783
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BETTIS, DEVONTE MILES
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/25/2000
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|163
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-01 13:29:00
|Court Case
|5902021209420
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WOODARD, TORRENCE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/25/2003
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-01 01:08:00
|Court Case
|5902021209952
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WHITE, DEMARQUICE JOVAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/27/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-01 12:52:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HUBBARD, KAYANA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/12/1994
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|209
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-01 13:09:00
|Court Case
|4802019710630
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00