Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling
Arrest Date 04-01-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (C), at [Address], between 02:34, 4/1/2021 and 02:35, 4/1/2021. Reported: 02:35, 4/1/2021.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Batista, Karina Garcia
Arrest Date 04-01-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Batista, Karina Garcia (W /F/36) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1400-BLK Cottage Creek Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 09:03, 4/1/2021 and 09:04, 4/1/2021. Reported: 09:04, 4/1/2021.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Brooks, Cassandra Erie
Arrest Date 04/01/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Habitual Dwi (F), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 4) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner/Throw/Spit (F), And 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control ( ),
Description Brooks, Cassandra Erie (B /F/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Habitual Dwi (F), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 4) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner/throw/spit (F), and 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control ( ), at 6000-BLK Concord Hwy, Unionville, NC, on 4/1/2021 01:07.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Green, Pamela Michelle
Arrest Date 04/01/2021
Court Case 202102158
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Green, Pamela Michelle (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 800-BLK Hough St, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2021 02:08.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Ingram, Trevon Tyrell
Arrest Date 04/01/2021
Court Case
Charge Aid And Abet (F),
Description Ingram, Trevon Tyrell (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Aid And Abet (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2021 09:08.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Moye, Ronald Dean
Arrest Date 04/01/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Moye, Ronald Dean (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2100-BLK Windy Hill Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/1/2021 10:41.
Arresting Officer Gallimore, B M