|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling
|Arrest Date
|04-01-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (C), at [Address], between 02:34, 4/1/2021 and 02:35, 4/1/2021. Reported: 02:35, 4/1/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Batista, Karina Garcia
|Arrest Date
|04-01-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Batista, Karina Garcia (W /F/36) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1400-BLK Cottage Creek Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 09:03, 4/1/2021 and 09:04, 4/1/2021. Reported: 09:04, 4/1/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Brooks, Cassandra Erie
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Habitual Dwi (F), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 4) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner/Throw/Spit (F), And 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control ( ),
|Description
|Brooks, Cassandra Erie (B /F/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Habitual Dwi (F), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 4) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner/throw/spit (F), and 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control ( ), at 6000-BLK Concord Hwy, Unionville, NC, on 4/1/2021 01:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Green, Pamela Michelle
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2021
|Court Case
|202102158
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Green, Pamela Michelle (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 800-BLK Hough St, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2021 02:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Ingram, Trevon Tyrell
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Aid And Abet (F),
|Description
|Ingram, Trevon Tyrell (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Aid And Abet (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/1/2021 09:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Moye, Ronald Dean
|Arrest Date
|04/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Moye, Ronald Dean (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2100-BLK Windy Hill Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/1/2021 10:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallimore, B M