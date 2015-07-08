Description

Brooks, Cassandra Erie (B /F/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Habitual Dwi (F), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 4) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner/throw/spit (F), and 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control ( ), at 6000-BLK Concord Hwy, Unionville, NC, on 4/1/2021 01:07.