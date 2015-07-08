Below are the Union County arrests for 04-02-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bryd, Trintquez Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/02/2021
|Court Case
|202102187
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 5) Aggressive Driving (M), 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 7) No Operators License (M), 8) Speeding (M), And 9) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M),
|Description
|Bryd, Trintquez Lee (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 5) Aggressive Driving (M), 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 7) No Operators License (M), 8) Speeding (M), and 9) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), at 5700-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/2/2021 02:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Glenn, Kevin Matthew
|Arrest Date
|04/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Glenn, Kevin Matthew (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 5800-BLK Davis Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/2/2021 09:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Templin, Daniel Brent
|Arrest Date
|04/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2900-BLK Ruben Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/2/2021 12:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Alvarez, Heidi Denise
|Arrest Date
|04/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Assault) (M) And 2) Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Alvarez, Heidi Denise (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Assault) (M) and 2) Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/2/2021 14:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S