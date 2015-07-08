Below are the Union County arrests for 04-02-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bryd, Trintquez Lee
Arrest Date 04/02/2021
Court Case 202102187
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 5) Aggressive Driving (M), 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 7) No Operators License (M), 8) Speeding (M), And 9) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M),
Description Bryd, Trintquez Lee (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 5) Aggressive Driving (M), 6) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 7) No Operators License (M), 8) Speeding (M), and 9) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), at 5700-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/2/2021 02:20.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Glenn, Kevin Matthew
Arrest Date 04/02/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
Description Glenn, Kevin Matthew (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 5800-BLK Davis Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/2/2021 09:46.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Templin, Daniel Brent
Arrest Date 04/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2900-BLK Ruben Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/2/2021 12:11.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Alvarez, Heidi Denise
Arrest Date 04/02/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Assault) (M) And 2) Simple Assault (M),
Description Alvarez, Heidi Denise (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Assault) (M) and 2) Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/2/2021 14:45.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S