Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-03-2021 of mecklenburg.

Name SALLEY, KWAMEE RICHARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/9/1984
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-03 02:19:00
Court Case 5902021210182
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HOWIE, CALVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/21/2001
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-03 12:30:00
Court Case 5902021209389
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name BESS, PRECIOUS VANTREA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/29/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-03 03:30:00
Court Case 5902021210192
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DEATON, KENNETH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/5/1963
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-03 13:56:00
Court Case 5902021207317
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BOYD, TRENT BERNARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/11/1969
Height 6.2
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-03 02:00:00
Court Case 5902021210199
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name BERKO, MARK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/19/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-03 15:00:00
Court Case 5902021210215
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00