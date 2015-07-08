Below are the Union County arrests for 04-03-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Maske, Ron Christopher
|Arrest Date
|04-03-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Maske, Ron Christopher (B /M/21) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/presson Rd, Monroe, on 4/3/2021 9:52:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Walden, W L
|Name
|Griffin, Diandre Hakeem
|Arrest Date
|04-03-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Griffin, Diandre Hakeem (B /M/28) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/chaney St, Wingate, on 4/3/2021 10:05:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Grose, Merlene
|Arrest Date
|04-03-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Grose, Merlene (O /F/63) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 7998 Idlewild Rd/hillcrest Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/3/2021 10:49:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Cassidy, Heidi Mae
|Arrest Date
|04-03-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cassidy, Heidi Mae (W /F/49) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 9899 New Town Rd/waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/3/2021 1:38:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallis, T B
|Name
|Larson, David Frederick
|Arrest Date
|04-03-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Larson, David Frederick (W /M/45) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 9899 New Town Rd/waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/3/2021 2:02:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallis, T B
|Name
|Leal, Miquel Anger-martinez
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2021
|Court Case
|202102201
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 4) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Leal, Miquel Anger-martinez (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 4) No Operators License (M), at 3600-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2021 02:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M