Description

Leal, Miquel Anger-martinez (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 4) No Operators License (M), at 3600-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2021 02:17.