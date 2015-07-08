Below are the Union County arrests for 04-03-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Maske, Ron Christopher
Arrest Date 04-03-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Maske, Ron Christopher (B /M/21) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/presson Rd, Monroe, on 4/3/2021 9:52:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Walden, W L

Name Griffin, Diandre Hakeem
Arrest Date 04-03-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Griffin, Diandre Hakeem (B /M/28) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/chaney St, Wingate, on 4/3/2021 10:05:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Grose, Merlene
Arrest Date 04-03-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Grose, Merlene (O /F/63) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 7998 Idlewild Rd/hillcrest Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/3/2021 10:49:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Cassidy, Heidi Mae
Arrest Date 04-03-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Cassidy, Heidi Mae (W /F/49) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 9899 New Town Rd/waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/3/2021 1:38:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Gallis, T B

Name Larson, David Frederick
Arrest Date 04-03-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Larson, David Frederick (W /M/45) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 9899 New Town Rd/waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/3/2021 2:02:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Gallis, T B

Name Leal, Miquel Anger-martinez
Arrest Date 04/03/2021
Court Case 202102201
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 4) No Operators License (M),
Description Leal, Miquel Anger-martinez (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 4) No Operators License (M), at 3600-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2021 02:17.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M