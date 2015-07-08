Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-04-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name REED, DERRICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/25/1995
Height 6.2
Weight 206
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-04 01:14:00
Court Case 5902021210272
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name MIMS, ULYSSES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/14/1960
Height 5.8
Weight 207
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-04 16:07:00
Court Case 5902021209663
Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name GIRMAI, RAEE TEKLE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/28/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-04 01:12:00
Court Case 5902021210276
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name DAVIS, JAMARQUA A
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/30/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-04 15:21:00
Court Case 5902021210320
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WEBSTER, BRANDON ROBERT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/17/2001
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-04 01:05:00
Court Case 5902021210277
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name RAMSEY, SOPHIA LOREN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/31/1968
Height 5.7
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-04 16:15:00
Court Case 5902021209665
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
Bond Amount 5000.00