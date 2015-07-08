Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-04-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|REED, DERRICK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/25/1995
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|206
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-04 01:14:00
|Court Case
|5902021210272
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MIMS, ULYSSES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/14/1960
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|207
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-04 16:07:00
|Court Case
|5902021209663
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|GIRMAI, RAEE TEKLE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/28/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-04 01:12:00
|Court Case
|5902021210276
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|DAVIS, JAMARQUA A
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/30/2000
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-04 15:21:00
|Court Case
|5902021210320
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WEBSTER, BRANDON ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/17/2001
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-04 01:05:00
|Court Case
|5902021210277
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|RAMSEY, SOPHIA LOREN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/31/1968
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-04 16:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021209665
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00