Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-05-2021 of mecklenburg.

Name RAMIREZ-GONZALEZ, RUEBEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/19/1982
Height 5.10
Weight 249
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-05 08:00:00
Court Case 2021051613
Charge Description FAIL TO WORK AFTER PAID
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name OLIVER, FRANK L
Arrest Type
DOB 3/15/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-05 17:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name TYSON, MALIQUE ANDREW
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/27/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-05 09:34:00
Court Case 5902021210384
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name OUTEN, DEVONNY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/30/1973
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-05 16:12:00
Court Case 5902021210331
Charge Description MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MERCADO, MELVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/11/1981
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-05 11:30:00
Court Case 5902021210403
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WILLIS, PAUL WESLEY
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 9/3/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-05 17:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount