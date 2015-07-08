Below are the Union County arrests for 04-05-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rushing, Brenda Satterly
|Arrest Date
|04-05-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rushing, Brenda Satterly (W /F/79) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 800-BLK Victorian Ln, Monroe, NC, between 08:09, 3/31/2021 and 10:00, 4/3/2021. Reported: 10:33, 4/5/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, F R
|Name
|Richardson, Justin Lamar
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2021
|Court Case
|202102247
|Charge
|Murder-First Deg (F),
|Description
|Richardson, Justin Lamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Murder-first Deg (F), at 2400-BLK Lexington Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2021 12:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Griffin, Qwamtarrius Jamal
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Qwamtarrius Jamal (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2021 15:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Miller, Stephen John
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F) And 2) Sex Offender Registration Violation (F),
|Description
|Miller, Stephen John (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F) and 2) Sex Offender Registration Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2021 19:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Fincher, P C
|Name
|Caison, Keith Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|04/05/2021
|Court Case
|202102262
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Caison, Keith Dwayne (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/5/2021 22:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K