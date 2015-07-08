Below are the Union County arrests for 04-05-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rushing, Brenda Satterly
Arrest Date 04-05-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Rushing, Brenda Satterly (W /F/79) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 800-BLK Victorian Ln, Monroe, NC, between 08:09, 3/31/2021 and 10:00, 4/3/2021. Reported: 10:33, 4/5/2021.
Arresting Officer Evans, F R

Name Richardson, Justin Lamar
Arrest Date 04/05/2021
Court Case 202102247
Charge Murder-First Deg (F),
Description Richardson, Justin Lamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Murder-first Deg (F), at 2400-BLK Lexington Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2021 12:11.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Griffin, Qwamtarrius Jamal
Arrest Date 04/05/2021
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Griffin, Qwamtarrius Jamal (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2021 15:01.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Miller, Stephen John
Arrest Date 04/05/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F) And 2) Sex Offender Registration Violation (F),
Description Miller, Stephen John (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F) and 2) Sex Offender Registration Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/5/2021 19:36.
Arresting Officer Fincher, P C

Name Caison, Keith Dwayne
Arrest Date 04/05/2021
Court Case 202102262
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Caison, Keith Dwayne (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/5/2021 22:10.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K