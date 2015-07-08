Below are the Union County arrests for 04-06-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lillie, Megan Atera
|Arrest Date
|04-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lillie, Megan Atera (B /F/31) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Monroe Express Way/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, on 4/6/2021 10:28:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, F R
|Name
|Garcia, Amador
|Arrest Date
|04-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Garcia, Amador (H /M/37) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 5309 Old Monroe Rd/grover Moore Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/6/2021 8:20:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Garcia, Amador
|Arrest Date
|04-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Garcia, Amador (H /M/37) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 5309 Old Monroe Rd/grover Moore Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/6/2021 8:22:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|04-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/12) VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 00:30, 4/6/2021 and 00:31, 4/6/2021. Reported: 00:42, 4/6/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|04-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 04:00, 4/6/2021 and 04:10, 4/6/2021. Reported: 04:20, 4/6/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, F R
|Name
|Walden, Tammy Keziah
|Arrest Date
|04-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Walden, Tammy Keziah (W /F/51) VICTIM of Fraud-credit Card (C), at 4300-BLK Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, between 08:55, 4/3/2021 and 08:56, 4/6/2021. Reported: 08:56, 4/6/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J