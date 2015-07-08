Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-07-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KABIBI, MARA RUTH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/22/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 148
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-07 06:53:00
Court Case 5902021210535
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name WATKINS, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/13/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-07 14:42:00
Court Case 5902021210591
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ARITA-GOMEZ, JESUS ENRIQUE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/16/1995
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-07 06:00:00
Court Case 5902021210536
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 500.00

Name YOUNG, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/4/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-07 13:46:00
Court Case 5902021210447
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HALL, SHASTA MONA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/21/1998
Height 5.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-07 10:10:00
Court Case 5902021210136
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FREEMAN, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/29/1979
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-07 15:41:00
Court Case 5902021210593
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount