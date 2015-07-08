Below are the Union County arrests for 04-07-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rollins, Dustin Martin
Arrest Date 04/07/2021
Court Case 202102019
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Rollins, Dustin Martin (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 1600-BLK Matthews-mint Hill Rd, Matthews, NC, on 4/7/2021 11:59.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Taylor, Reginald Dwayne
Arrest Date 04/07/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Dv Protection Order Violation (M), 2) True Bill Of Indictment(Domestic Criminal Trespass) (M), 3) True Bill Of Indictment(Dv Protection Order Vio) (F), And 4) True Bill Of Indictment(Break/Enter Terrorize Injure) (F),
Description Taylor, Reginald Dwayne (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dv Protection Order Violation (M), 2) True Bill Of Indictment(domestic Criminal Trespass) (M), 3) True Bill Of Indictment(dv Protection Order Vio) (F), and 4) True Bill Of Indictment(break/enter Terrorize Injure) (F), at 3700-BLK Waters Reach Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/7/2021 13:39.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W

Name Smith, Bailey Ann
Arrest Date 04/07/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Felony Conspiract, F (F),
Description Smith, Bailey Ann (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (felony Conspiract, F (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2021 16:40.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment
Arrest Date 04-07-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (C), at [Address], on 00:12, 4/7/2021. Reported: 00:12, 4/7/2021.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Phifer, Gregory Kenneth
Arrest Date 04-07-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Phifer, Gregory Kenneth (W /M/49) VICTIM of Financial Card Fraud (C), at 500-BLK Marshville Water Plant Rd, Marshville, NC, between 08:00, 4/6/2021 and 11:52, 4/7/2021. Reported: 11:52, 4/7/2021.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C