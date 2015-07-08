Below are the Union County arrests for 04-07-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rollins, Dustin Martin
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2021
|Court Case
|202102019
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Rollins, Dustin Martin (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 1600-BLK Matthews-mint Hill Rd, Matthews, NC, on 4/7/2021 11:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Taylor, Reginald Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dv Protection Order Violation (M), 2) True Bill Of Indictment(Domestic Criminal Trespass) (M), 3) True Bill Of Indictment(Dv Protection Order Vio) (F), And 4) True Bill Of Indictment(Break/Enter Terrorize Injure) (F),
|Description
|Taylor, Reginald Dwayne (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dv Protection Order Violation (M), 2) True Bill Of Indictment(domestic Criminal Trespass) (M), 3) True Bill Of Indictment(dv Protection Order Vio) (F), and 4) True Bill Of Indictment(break/enter Terrorize Injure) (F), at 3700-BLK Waters Reach Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/7/2021 13:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|Smith, Bailey Ann
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Felony Conspiract, F (F),
|Description
|Smith, Bailey Ann (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (felony Conspiract, F (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2021 16:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment
|Arrest Date
|04-07-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (C), at [Address], on 00:12, 4/7/2021. Reported: 00:12, 4/7/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Phifer, Gregory Kenneth
|Arrest Date
|04-07-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Phifer, Gregory Kenneth (W /M/49) VICTIM of Financial Card Fraud (C), at 500-BLK Marshville Water Plant Rd, Marshville, NC, between 08:00, 4/6/2021 and 11:52, 4/7/2021. Reported: 11:52, 4/7/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C