Description

Taylor, Reginald Dwayne (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dv Protection Order Violation (M), 2) True Bill Of Indictment(domestic Criminal Trespass) (M), 3) True Bill Of Indictment(dv Protection Order Vio) (F), and 4) True Bill Of Indictment(break/enter Terrorize Injure) (F), at 3700-BLK Waters Reach Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/7/2021 13:39.