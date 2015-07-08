Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-08-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROBINSON, GRAHAM TYLER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/18/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-08 02:49:00
Court Case 5902021210661
Charge Description ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MOBLEY, CHURCH L
Arrest Type
DOB 6/7/1959
Height 5.10
Weight 176
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-08 16:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CARTER, JAQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/1/1981
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-08 04:08:00
Court Case 5902021210668
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MYERS, MARIO TIRRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/19/1974
Height 5.11
Weight 275
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-08 14:23:00
Court Case 8902014054829
Charge Description COMMON LAW FORGERY (M)
Bond Amount 12000.00

Name ABDUL-RAHIM, RAHSAAN IBN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/2/1973
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-08 03:51:00
Court Case 5902021210669
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WADE, RONALD HARRY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/18/1970
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-08 13:30:00
Court Case 5902020235146
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00