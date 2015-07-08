Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-08-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ROBINSON, GRAHAM TYLER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/18/1989
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-08 02:49:00
|Court Case
|5902021210661
|Charge Description
|ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|MOBLEY, CHURCH L
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/7/1959
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|176
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-08 16:22:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CARTER, JAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/1/1981
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-08 04:08:00
|Court Case
|5902021210668
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MYERS, MARIO TIRRELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/19/1974
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|275
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-08 14:23:00
|Court Case
|8902014054829
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW FORGERY (M)
|Bond Amount
|12000.00
|Name
|ABDUL-RAHIM, RAHSAAN IBN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/2/1973
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-08 03:51:00
|Court Case
|5902021210669
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|WADE, RONALD HARRY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/18/1970
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-08 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020235146
|Charge Description
|CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00