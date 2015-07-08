Below are the Union County arrests for 04-08-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cockburn, Kyle Phillip
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (Sex Off. With Minor), F (F),
|Description
|Cockburn, Kyle Phillip (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (sex Off. With Minor), F (F), at 10300-BLK Mahania St, Charlotte, NC, on 4/8/2021 10:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Cockburn, Kyle Phillip
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Cockburn, Kyle Phillip (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 10300-BLK Mahania St, Charlotte, NC, on 4/8/2021 15:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Malloy, M L
|Name
|Caldwell, Jaqueline Denise
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2021
|Court Case
|202101504
|Charge
|1) Disseminating Obscenity (F) And 2) Harassing Phone Call (M),
|Description
|Caldwell, Jaqueline Denise (B /F/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disseminating Obscenity (F) and 2) Harassing Phone Call (M), at 4200-BLK Merlane Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 4/8/2021 15:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Player, Samuel Keith
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2021
|Court Case
|202008864
|Charge
|1) Murder-Second Deg (F), 2) Death By Distribution (F) And 2) Aggravated Death By Distribution (F),
|Description
|Player, Samuel Keith (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Murder-second Deg (F), 2) Death By Distribution (F) and 2) Aggravated Death By Distribution (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/8/2021 16:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, K G
|Name
|Broadway, Michael Louis
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Broadway, Michael Louis (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/8/2021 19:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Hailey, Adrian Lanier
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2021
|Court Case
|202102321
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 3) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 4) Ccw (M), And 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Hailey, Adrian Lanier (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 3) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 4) Ccw (M), and 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2000-BLK Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/8/2021 22:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J