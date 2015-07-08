Below are the Union County arrests for 04-08-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cockburn, Kyle Phillip
Arrest Date 04/08/2021
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (Sex Off. With Minor), F (F),
Description Cockburn, Kyle Phillip (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (sex Off. With Minor), F (F), at 10300-BLK Mahania St, Charlotte, NC, on 4/8/2021 10:11.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Cockburn, Kyle Phillip
Arrest Date 04/08/2021
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Cockburn, Kyle Phillip (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 10300-BLK Mahania St, Charlotte, NC, on 4/8/2021 15:35.
Arresting Officer Malloy, M L

Name Caldwell, Jaqueline Denise
Arrest Date 04/08/2021
Court Case 202101504
Charge 1) Disseminating Obscenity (F) And 2) Harassing Phone Call (M),
Description Caldwell, Jaqueline Denise (B /F/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disseminating Obscenity (F) and 2) Harassing Phone Call (M), at 4200-BLK Merlane Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 4/8/2021 15:53.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Player, Samuel Keith
Arrest Date 04/08/2021
Court Case 202008864
Charge 1) Murder-Second Deg (F), 2) Death By Distribution (F) And 2) Aggravated Death By Distribution (F),
Description Player, Samuel Keith (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Murder-second Deg (F), 2) Death By Distribution (F) and 2) Aggravated Death By Distribution (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/8/2021 16:31.
Arresting Officer Moore, K G

Name Broadway, Michael Louis
Arrest Date 04/08/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Broadway, Michael Louis (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/8/2021 19:11.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Hailey, Adrian Lanier
Arrest Date 04/08/2021
Court Case 202102321
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 3) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 4) Ccw (M), And 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Hailey, Adrian Lanier (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 3) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 4) Ccw (M), and 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2000-BLK Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/8/2021 22:40.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J