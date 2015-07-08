Description

Hailey, Adrian Lanier (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 3) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 4) Ccw (M), and 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2000-BLK Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/8/2021 22:40.