Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-09-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BURKETT, RAHEEM ALIEK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/6/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-09 00:35:00
Court Case 5902021210771
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name FIGUEROA, JOSE DANIEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/25/1965
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-09 12:05:00
Court Case 6402021052528
Charge Description INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name MAURICIO-LOPEZ, MARIO ALBERTO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/11/2001
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-09 00:35:00
Court Case 5902021210770
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SHERRILL, BRITTANY DONNELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/10/1987
Height 5.1
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-09 11:35:00
Court Case 5902021210785
Charge Description ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
Bond Amount

Name NY, PHIERA VUTHY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/4/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-09 03:57:00
Court Case 5902021210776
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name ANTHONY, ALLEN JOSEPH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/5/1979
Height 6.6
Weight 290
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-09 14:22:00
Court Case 5902021210821
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500.00