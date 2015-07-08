Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-09-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BURKETT, RAHEEM ALIEK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/6/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-09 00:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021210771
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|FIGUEROA, JOSE DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/25/1965
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-09 12:05:00
|Court Case
|6402021052528
|Charge Description
|INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|MAURICIO-LOPEZ, MARIO ALBERTO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/11/2001
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-09 00:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021210770
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|SHERRILL, BRITTANY DONNELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/10/1987
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-09 11:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021210785
|Charge Description
|ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NY, PHIERA VUTHY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/4/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-09 03:57:00
|Court Case
|5902021210776
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|ANTHONY, ALLEN JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/5/1979
|Height
|6.6
|Weight
|290
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-09 14:22:00
|Court Case
|5902021210821
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00