Below are the Union County arrests for 04-09-2021.

Name Avalos-garcia, Genaro Alexander
Arrest Date 04/09/2021
Court Case 202102343
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Avalos-garcia, Genaro Alexander (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 10000-BLK New Town Rd, Marvin, NC, on 4/9/2021 21:44.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Setliff, Jennifer Strickland
Arrest Date 04/09/2021
Court Case 202102345
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Setliff, Jennifer Strickland (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK Mcdonald St, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/9/2021 22:40.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Bellows, Michael Jon
Arrest Date 04/09/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Bellows, Michael Jon (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/9/2021 08:00.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name King, Devin Lane
Arrest Date 04/09/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – 1 – (Fta Show Cause After Ftc, Pos Marij Pa (M),
Description King, Devin Lane (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – 1 – (fta Show Cause After Ftc, Pos Marij Pa (M), at 700-BLK Deese Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/9/2021 08:03.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Braunius, Thomas William
Arrest Date 04/09/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Braunius, Thomas William (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 800-BLK Fairmont Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/9/2021 08:20.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Bailey, Malcolm Rahmaine
Arrest Date 04-09-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Bailey, Malcolm Rahmaine (B /M/20) Cited on Charge of Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display, at Us 601/hargette Rd, Marshville, on 4/9/2021 11:05:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Dye, J R