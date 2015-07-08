Below are the Union County arrests for 04-09-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Avalos-garcia, Genaro Alexander
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2021
|Court Case
|202102343
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Avalos-garcia, Genaro Alexander (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 10000-BLK New Town Rd, Marvin, NC, on 4/9/2021 21:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Setliff, Jennifer Strickland
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2021
|Court Case
|202102345
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Setliff, Jennifer Strickland (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK Mcdonald St, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/9/2021 22:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Bellows, Michael Jon
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Bellows, Michael Jon (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/9/2021 08:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|King, Devin Lane
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – 1 – (Fta Show Cause After Ftc, Pos Marij Pa (M),
|Description
|King, Devin Lane (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – 1 – (fta Show Cause After Ftc, Pos Marij Pa (M), at 700-BLK Deese Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/9/2021 08:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Braunius, Thomas William
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Braunius, Thomas William (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 800-BLK Fairmont Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/9/2021 08:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Bailey, Malcolm Rahmaine
|Arrest Date
|04-09-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bailey, Malcolm Rahmaine (B /M/20) Cited on Charge of Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display, at Us 601/hargette Rd, Marshville, on 4/9/2021 11:05:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Dye, J R