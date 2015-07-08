Below are the Union County arrests for 04-10-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cotton, Angela Michelle
Arrest Date 04/10/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Cotton, Angela Michelle (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 2100-BLK Doster Rd/crossbridge Dr, Monroe, TN, on 4/10/2021 01:50.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Barkman, Lauren Rose
Arrest Date 04/10/2021
Court Case 202102351
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Barkman, Lauren Rose (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/10/2021 12:54.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Pierce, Matthew Lucas
Arrest Date 04/10/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Stalking (M),
Description Pierce, Matthew Lucas (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Stalking (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2021 13:40.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Harper, Martree James
Arrest Date 04/10/2021
Court Case 202102363
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Harper, Martree James (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3000-BLK Helen Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 4/10/2021 19:10.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Short, Sarah Elizabeth
Arrest Date 04/10/2021
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Short, Sarah Elizabeth (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1900-BLK Shannon Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 4/10/2021 20:19.
Arresting Officer Paxton, J D