Below are the Union County arrests for 04-10-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cotton, Angela Michelle
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Cotton, Angela Michelle (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 2100-BLK Doster Rd/crossbridge Dr, Monroe, TN, on 4/10/2021 01:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Barkman, Lauren Rose
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2021
|Court Case
|202102351
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Barkman, Lauren Rose (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/10/2021 12:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Pierce, Matthew Lucas
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Stalking (M),
|Description
|Pierce, Matthew Lucas (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Stalking (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2021 13:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Harper, Martree James
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2021
|Court Case
|202102363
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Harper, Martree James (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3000-BLK Helen Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 4/10/2021 19:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Short, Sarah Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Short, Sarah Elizabeth (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1900-BLK Shannon Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 4/10/2021 20:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Paxton, J D