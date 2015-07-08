Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-11-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GRUBB, JAMES DUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/12/1985
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-11 11:10:00
|Court Case
|5902021210984
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|GEORGE, ANDREW FORREST
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/7/1985
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-11 13:06:00
|Court Case
|1202019052937
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|MITCHELL, CHARISSE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/12/1972
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-11 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021210998
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, CHARISSE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/12/1975
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-11 14:32:00
|Court Case
|5902017026968
|Charge Description
|OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BROWN, ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/25/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-11 15:19:00
|Court Case
|8902000054618
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PATTERSON, HEATHER LEANN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/25/1994
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-04-11 02:54:00
|Court Case
|5902021210973
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|500.00