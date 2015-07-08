Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-11-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GRUBB, JAMES DUSTIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/12/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-11 11:10:00
Court Case 5902021210984
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name GEORGE, ANDREW FORREST
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/7/1985
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-11 13:06:00
Court Case 1202019052937
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name MITCHELL, CHARISSE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/12/1972
Height 5.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-11 13:00:00
Court Case 5902021210998
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, CHARISSE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/12/1975
Height 5.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-11 14:32:00
Court Case 5902017026968
Charge Description OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BROWN, ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/25/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-11 15:19:00
Court Case 8902000054618
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PATTERSON, HEATHER LEANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/25/1994
Height 5.3
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-11 02:54:00
Court Case 5902021210973
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 500.00