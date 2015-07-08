Below are the Union County arrests for 04-11-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gainey, Diyaa Abdullah
Arrest Date 04/11/2021
Court Case 202102369
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
Description Gainey, Diyaa Abdullah (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at Indian Trail Rd/old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/11/2021 03:53.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Jacobs, Kiara Felicia
Arrest Date 04/11/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Jacobs, Kiara Felicia (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2021 11:30.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Jacobs, Kiara Felicia
Arrest Date 04/11/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), And 3) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Jacobs, Kiara Felicia (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2021 11:30.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Jacobs, Kiara Felicia
Arrest Date 04/11/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Assault) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Assault) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Resisting Public Officer/ Assault (M),
Description Jacobs, Kiara Felicia (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Assault) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Assault) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (resisting Public Officer/ Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2021 11:33.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Hernandez, Jorge Alberto U
Arrest Date 04/11/2021
Court Case
Charge Larceny By Employees (True Bill), F (F),
Description Hernandez, Jorge Alberto U (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (true Bill), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2021 13:52.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Thrailkill, Byron Lynn
Arrest Date 04/11/2021
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Thrailkill, Byron Lynn (W /M/65) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 7200-BLK Landsford Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2021 15:32.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E