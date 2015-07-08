Below are the Union County arrests for 04-11-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gainey, Diyaa Abdullah
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2021
|Court Case
|202102369
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Gainey, Diyaa Abdullah (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at Indian Trail Rd/old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/11/2021 03:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Jacobs, Kiara Felicia
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Jacobs, Kiara Felicia (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2021 11:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Jacobs, Kiara Felicia
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), And 3) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Jacobs, Kiara Felicia (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2021 11:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Jacobs, Kiara Felicia
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Assault) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Assault) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Resisting Public Officer/ Assault (M),
|Description
|Jacobs, Kiara Felicia (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Assault) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Assault) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (resisting Public Officer/ Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2021 11:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Hernandez, Jorge Alberto U
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (True Bill), F (F),
|Description
|Hernandez, Jorge Alberto U (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (true Bill), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2021 13:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Thrailkill, Byron Lynn
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Thrailkill, Byron Lynn (W /M/65) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 7200-BLK Landsford Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2021 15:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E