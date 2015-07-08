Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-12-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KIRKLAND, KANESHA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/19/1997
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-12 07:20:00
Court Case 5902021210682
Charge Description NEG CHILD ABUSE-SER PHYS INJ
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name FLORES-MARCIAS, JOSE ARIEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/23/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-12 12:00:00
Court Case 5902018023613
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name STRONG, LEON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/21/1952
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-12 14:41:00
Court Case 5902021211118
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SHEDRICK, RONALD SAUL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/11/1972
Height 5.9
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-12 04:19:00
Court Case 5902021211067
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name JORDAN, DAZARION LAKYTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/13/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 168
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-12 11:01:00
Court Case 5902019220928
Charge Description ASSAULT INDIV W/ DISABILITY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HINES, KENDRE DENISE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/17/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2021-04-12 07:53:00
Court Case 5902020242490
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 10000.00